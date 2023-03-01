Albemarle Pipes and Drums will march through Downtown Moneta and into the SML Pavilion to begin the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration festivities March 18 from 11:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.
KINNFOLK will take center stage to perform Celtic music for all to enjoy.
Tickets can be purchased at the SML Pavilion website, https://smIpavilion.com/events. Food and beverages will be available for purchase onsite.
The SML Pavilion event center in Downtown Moneta is community gathering place for family, friends and visitors. It is located at 1123 Celebration Avenue.
The Pavilion’s 40x100 tent offers seating and protection from rain and the sun. The pavilion features a performance stage, seating for 250 people and space for up to 450 guests. Bring a friend and a chair or blanket.
All SML Pavilion events benefit Smith Mountain Lake community nonprofits. The Pavilion is also a nonprofit, established to create a new place for the SML community to gather and support local organizations.
