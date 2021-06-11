On Thursday, May 27, The Gauntlet Business Program & Competition held its 7th Annual Graduation & Awards Ceremony in Vinton, awarding more than 55 area entrepreneurs cash and in-kind prizes to help start or expand their businesses.
Winners in the Bedford area were Priss E Nerd, Kasper UAV, LAT Personal Training, ElectriCo Art, Muddy Squirrel and The Well.
During an unprecedented year, on Feb. 9, 104 businesses entered The Gauntlet Program and attended 10 consecutive classes to build a business plan. At the end of April 26, 56 businesses moved on to the competition portion of The Gauntlet by submitting their business plans for local community business leaders to judge.
Read more about this in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.