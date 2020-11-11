Talks are in place to implement a new facility in downtown Moneta, according to reports.
Reports also showed that it could take a few years before it comes to fruition. The name for the facility will be called the Smith Mountain Lake Development Center, reports stated.
It's not yet finalized as plans and how the building will be constructed is still in the works, according to reports.
