The third annual Beastlake 5K and Obstacle Course Race took place over the weekend to raise money for Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA)’s Parent Teacher Fellowship.
The community event was organized by Eastlake Community Church and open to all people of all levels of fitness.
Ben Peak, who is the worship pastor at Eastlake Community Church, said they have seen growth over the years, with the first year having 150 participants and last year having just over 200. He said they were expecting to see that number grow this year, and sure enough, they had almost 300 racers.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
