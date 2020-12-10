The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Dec. 1 at the Smith Mountain Lake Visitor Center to welcome its newest member – Agenacare Housecalls.
Started in November 2019 by CEO Whitney Pugh, Agenacare Housecalls is a concierge urgent care house call practice that offers urgent care and primary care issues at the home or business of the patient. They also offer telehealth, physicals, corporate medicines and more.
“We’re kind of filling that gap in the community that instead of having to go to the office or to a waiting room and wait for hours, they tell us what time they want us to be there, we show up right there at their door or their business and take care of them and we’re done,” Pugh said.
Having been a nurse practitioner for 11 years and an emergency room nurse since 2003, Pugh said she got her inspiration to enter the medical field from her grandfather and said he helped start the Red Cross in Charlottesville. Pugh said he told her lots of stories about his experience running it and felt the medical profession was an amazing job she wanted to do.
However, she noted that now in corporate medicine, she wasn’t able to have relationships and build the trust with patients anymore.
“I had got to where I just didn’t like it,” she said. “You didn’t get to have that relationship, you didn’t get to have that follow up, and you didn’t get to have that respect for each other.”
Pugh then decided that she wanted to try to fix it, and that’s how Agenacare Housecalls became a reality.
When AgenaCare Housecalls first started, Pugh was the only employee, and she worked out of the back of her car and was seeing about a couple of patients a day. Now? Agenacare Housecalls has an administrative office in Roanoke, a marketing team, social media team, multiple vehicles and multiple providers. Pugh also noted that now they average about 20 to 30 patients a day. Agenacare Housecalls also doesn’t take insurance. Patients can pay with cash at a flat fee with no extra charges.
Agenacare Housecalls is open 24/7, and the team is always on call. Pugh noted when she started the company, she wanted to give the patients the experience that she would want if she were a patient herself.
“That’s the reason that we’re 24/7. When I opened this, I said, ‘What would I want as a mom? What would I want as a citizen that if I was having a company come to me, what would make me happy?’ That’s when we said it’s got to be 24/7,” Pugh said.
The only days they are closed are Christmas and Easter.
The company has grown tremendously since its start up. At first, Agenacare Housecalls served just the Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke and Salem areas; but the team now goes to Danville, up to Botetourt County and Troutville, and down to Abingdon. The expansion doesn’t stop there. They will serve the Richmond area starting in January, then will start serving Harrisonburg, Staunton and Virginia Beach areas later in 2021.
Could Agenacare Housecalls possibly expand outside the state of Virginia? Pugh doesn’t deny the possibility but said they need to concentrate building a solid foundation in the state they were founded.
“We’ve actually been reached out to from several different localities in other states wanting to come there,” she said. “But we have to tell them we have to build it strong here, and then we’ll grow.”
More information about Agenacare Housecalls and their services may be found on agenacare.com or by calling 276-620-0220.
