Gov. Ralph Northam announced that seven companies have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP) Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) Program, including Sentry Equipment & Erectors from Bedford County.
VALET, which now has more than 300 graduated companies, assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.
“In today’s challenging and uncertain business environment, Virginia companies need support to identify new customers and navigate global markets,” said Northam. “The VALET Program’s tools and expertise continues to help Virginia exporters drive sales, which are an important economic engine for the commonwealth. We applaud these seven businesses for their commitment to international growth and their achievements in Virginia and abroad.”
Find out more in the upcoming edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
