The Town of Rocky Mount has launched a survey to gather public input on the unique perspectives and experiences of those who live, work, play and govern in the Town as it undergoes a process to brand itself for quality of life and regional tourism opportunities. Survey findings will help Town leaders make decisions about how to communicate Rocky Mount’s story and strengths in preparation for a brand launch in spring of 2021.
This survey has been published on the Town’s social media accounts, including Facebook, and is available for anyone who has a connection with Rocky Mount to take. The anonymous survey will be available through January 24th to collect responses.
“We’re encouraging anyone who lives, works or spends time here in the heart of Franklin County to share their perspectives about what makes our Town great, and where we might be overlooking opportunities,” explains Beth Simms, Economic Development Director for Rocky Mount. “It is so important for those of us who have connections here to be part of the storytelling of our Town – because we have a great and very unique story to tell.
In September, the Rocky Mount Economic Development Authority engaged Access Advertising & Public Relations, a Southwest Virginia agency specializing in branding and public relations strategy, to lead the brand development process which began with dozens of interviews with Rocky Mount business owners, residents and government officials.
The survey is accessible at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RockyMountVA.
