The Smith Mountain Lake Antique and Classic Boat Society 30th Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show will be held Saturday, Sept. 17.
This free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta. There will be more than 40 wood and vintage fiberglass boats, both in the water and on land, displaying the elegance and craftsmanship of America’s skilled boat manufacturers.
The show is sanctioned by the Antique and Classic Boat Society Inc. (ACBS), an international organization devoted to the preservation and recognition of all types of historic, antique and classic boats, with 54 chapters throughout North America and Europe.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.