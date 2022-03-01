Residents living in and around Moneta can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening. Smith Mountain Lake YMCA will host this community event on April 13 at 293 Firstwatch Drive in Moneta.
Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health
• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
• Diabetes risk
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
• Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with individuals to create a package that is right for them based on their age and risk factors.
Pre-registration is required, and free parking is available.
Call 1-877-237-1354 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com for more information.
