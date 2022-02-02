EastLake Community Church is one of the largest and most recognizable churches in the Smith Mountain Lake area. Of the congregation, one of the more recognizable faces is 83-year old Ken Webber, who has been attending EastLake since it was founded in 2006.
At church events, one might see Webber smiling and holding two of his Nikon D750 cameras. The same goes for Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) and Parkway Christian Academy, where Webber is a frequent at athletic events taking live shots during the games.
However, Webber has slowed down recently and hasn’t been as present since around September of last year. After a biopsy, Webber was diagnosed in September with pancreatic cancer, which is in stage four, an advanced stage. Webber said it showed a large tumor on his pancreas, and a spot has developed on both of Webber’s lungs. He said he didn’t feel any symptoms but just lost a good amount of weight, even then he didn’t suspect anything was wrong.
“If people didn’t ask me about it constantly, I probably wouldn’t have done anything,” Webber said about finding the reason for his sudden weight loss. “I didn’t think it was a big issue, but others did, and that’s when I went to get some tests.”
Webber said his weight had dropped from 180 to 140. He added that he doesn’t feel any pain or weakness but just gets tired easier than before. When asked how he handled hearing the news about being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Webber said he didn’t get depressed or sad about it.
“I figured we would just do what we could do,” he said.
He underwent four chemotherapy treatments at Duke University but was told by doctors that it wasn’t doing anything, and it seemed pointless to continue since no results were showing. He was told in December that because of this, he had two or three months to live. Again, the dreadful news didn’t faze Webber.
“I have no fear in dying,” he said. “I don’t get depressed about it.”
Widely regarded for his quick wits, generosity and sense of humor, Webber has made a positive impact to many lives around Smith Mountain Lake since moving to the area in 1995. That was proven the case at SMLCA’s middle school boys and girls and junior varsity boys basketball contests against Timberlake Christian Schools on Jan. 24 at SMLCA, where a ceremony was held to honor Webber. The ceremony featured a packed gym expressing support and love to Webber and his wife Jean Webber. He was given two baskets full of SMLCA apparel and a portrait with a photo featuring him holding his camera with signatures from faculty, staff and students of SMLCA. For the cherry on top, the Ospreys won all three games.
“It was great. It was one of the best nights of my life,” Webber said.
SMLCA Athletic Director Mike Greathouse said the reason to hold the ceremony was because Webber has always been there for him, the school and the church. As an example, Greathouse said Webber was always there for parents who needed senior pictures done for their child and helped pay kids’ tuition for school.
“He’s just the most giving guy you’d ever see,” Greathouse said.
Greathouse mentioned that his first encounter with Webber occurred during his first SMLCA summer basketball camp when he moved to SML in 2019. Webber, as one may expect, was there taking photos of the children. Greathouse said that after meeting and talking with him, he already formed a close bond.
On the night of the ceremony, Webber got to see one of his favorite students and current neighbor, fifth grader Colt Tuck, play in the middle school boys game. Greathouse mentioned that since Webber and his wife moved into their new home near Tuck's in October, Webber got to know him and would expressed how he wanted to see him play “so bad.” That gave Greathouse an idea to allow Tuck to play one game so Webber could see him in action.
“When Colt went into the game, he ran over and gave Ken a hug before he took the court. It was one of those tearjerker moments,” Greathouse said.
He said it’s been hard not seeing Webber at games taking pictures, and that, personally, the news of Webber dying from cancer rocked his world.
He said that his wife Stephanie Greathouse, who is a nurse practitioner, has been a frequent person of contact for Webber and has visited him a few times during the journey, which has made their bond stronger. Even though they know what’s coming, Greathouse said it still bothers them that his days are numbered. SMLCA previously lost Khaleal Coit, a student-athlete, in a vehicle accident last summer, and Greathouse said it’s been a difficult time for everyone at SMLCA.
“It’s impacted our students and our faculty knowing his days are numbered and coming off of Khaleal’s death,” Greathouse said.
One of those greatly impacted by the news of Webber’s cancer is EastLake Community Church Pastor Troy Keaton, who said Webber is the kind of person who makes the world a better place.
“Ken has come to the lake, retired, and probably done more good for humanity and for the Kingdom of God in retirement than most have done in a lifetime,” Keaton said.
Keaton’s relationship with Webber goes back to when EastLake was founded in 2006. In fact, he said the first baptismal service of EastLake was hosted at Webber’s home.
Keaton also has a loved one with cancer. His wife Janel was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2020, so the news of Webber’s diagnosis with pancreatic cancer has affected both of them. When Webber told them his days were numbered, Janel Keaton has been over to his house on multiple occasions to visit him.
“I have a sense of what he is feeling like,” she said.
She added that Webber told her 83 years is not a bad run, but Janel Keaton added that for a person like him, 83 years isn’t enough.
“It just seems like it’s way too early for him to go,” she said.
When asked what his favorite memory of Webber was, Troy Keaton said it was his testimony of going half of his life not knowing the Lord but being saved and finding meaning to his life.
“When I heard his testimony, it just really impacted me,” Troy Keaton said.
Webber’s strong faith has led him to be at peace with his journey, and he also expressed to Troy Keaton how he doesn’t fear dying.
Troy Keaton said that Webber is the classic example of someone who has lived their lives with no regrets and for the glory of God.
There has been a lot of love and support for Webber, as Keaton expressed how the church has been lining up to give him and his wife meals and how many have offered to drive them to Duke University for his treatments.
If there is anything Webber wants people to know about his journey with cancer, it is that the cancer itself doesn’t bother him. He said he has recently worked with Troy Keaton on his funeral and added that death isn’t scary at all if one accepts Jesus Christ. He hopes to inspire others to have the same mindset.
Webber said he will still be involved with the church and the school in his final days. He added that he doesn’t have a bucket list that he has to do before he dies but just live every day like he has. More importantly, he said he’ll continue to strive to be a blessing in people’s life, which brings him true joy.
“I’ve been tremendously blessed since I accepted Christ at 46 years old,” Webber said. “It came clear to me then that God blesses us with many things, but the joy that came from those blessings doesn’t really come until you share them. The blessings for me over the years have been lending a hand to those that needed it. If he blesses you with something, that is just one person that experiences it. However, you could multiply that by hundreds sometimes just by sharing it. Every time I do that, it gives me another blessing and it keeps multiplying from there. That brings me joy.”
