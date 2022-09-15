SML Wine Festival organizers report brisk national ticket sales

The Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival, one of the region’s longest-running and most popular annual events, is shaping up to be a sellout when it returns after a two-year hiatus Sept. 17 and 18.
“The weather forecast right now looks great, and I think people are just itching to get back to enjoying festivals and concerts again,” said Andy Bruns, executive director of the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
“We’ve sold tickets to people in 21 different states and more than 340 zip codes,” Bruns said. “We’re excited to showcase Smith Mountain Lake to this diverse group of travelers and welcome back locals who look forward to the wine festival year after year.”
The event’s organizing committee has revamped the festival — the 32nd edition — by moving it to Mariners Landing, adding wineries beyond Virginia and bringing in nationally acclaimed bands, including The SteelDrivers (Saturday) and St. Paul & The Broken Bones (Sunday) along with other regional and local acts.
