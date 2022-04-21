Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount has added two new shows to its June lineup.
The Blind Boys of Alabama will perform at the Harvester on Friday, June 3, at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Since the original members first sang together as kids at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind in the late 1930s, (including Jimmy Carter, who leads the group today), the Blind Boys have persevered through seven decades to become one of the most recognized and decorated roots music groups in the world.
Touring throughout the South during the Jim Crow era of the 1940s and 1950s, the Blind Boys flourished thanks to their unique sound, which blended the close harmonies of early jubilee gospel with the more fervent improvisations of hard gospel. The band went on to win five Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Grammy and to be inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
Country music singer/songwriter Natalie Hemby will hit the Harvester stage Thursday, June 23, at 8 p.m. Doors will open an hour prior.
