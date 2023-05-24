Weekly Planner: May 24th-30th

Placement in the Weekly Planner is free for public events in the community. Submit a brief paragraph about your event to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Thursdays.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24TH
KARAOKE NIGHT AT HOT SHOTS
Join in for karaoke night and show off your talents. Sing your heart out, meet new people and enjoy great food and drinks. Karaoke night is held at Hot Shots from 6 – 9 p.m., located at 67 Village View Lane in Moneta. For more information, call 540.719.1547.
Trivia/Music Bingo/Pictionary at Living Proof Beer Co.
Every Wednesday at Living Proof Brewery in Rocky Mount, there is a rotation between trivia, music bingo and pictionary! Come on out and play, meet new people and enjoy some great craft beer. Located at 50 West Court Street, Rocky Mount and held from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
WEEKLY OLD TIME JAM
Enjoy the sounds of “old-time dance music” presented by the Twin Creeks Distillery. Every Wednesday night from 7 - 9 p.m., the Twin Creeks Distillery hosts a Jam Session in their tasting room along the Crooked Road in Downtown Rocky Mount. Enjoy the sounds of heritage music and the tastes of local spirits. Held at 510 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount.
THURSDAY, MAY 25TH
CHESS CLUB
If you are a chess enthusiast or interested in learning more about the game, please join the Chess Club on the first and third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at Bedford Library. Open to all ages and skill levels. Program presenter Lee Fields will be available for instruction. If you have your own chess board/clock, feel free to bring it.
STANDING WATCH PM WZBB B99 99.9 FM
A program about the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and hosted by the WZBB staff that includes various guests from the Office of the Sheriff in Franklin County.
FRIDAY, MAY 26TH
JAKE EARLES BBQ AND MUSIC
Come out for some great BBQ and tunes with Jake Earles at at Buddy’s BBQ in Rocky Mount. Located at 480 Tanyard Road, the event will begin at 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 27TH
JUSTIN PRILLAMAN LIVE AT BUDDY’S BBQ
Come out for some great BBQ and tunes with Justin Prillaman Live! at Buddy’s BBQ in Rocky Mount. Located at 480 Tanyard Road, the event will begin at 6 p.m.
RAY JUDD’S MUSIC IN THE PARK
Ray Judd’s Music in the Park returns this summer at Smith Mountain Lake State Park. The first performance will be at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 at the Park’s Beach Pavilion, featuring bluegrass music by the Two Young, Two Old band, followed by the Old Dominion Cloggers. The event costs $7.00 per person with children under 12 admitted free. Parking is available at no cost.
SML KICK-OFF TO SUMMER 2023 FIELD PARTY PRESENTED BY LOS AMIGOS BAR & GRILL
Join in for a day full of food and drinks from Los Amigos, and live music coordinated by Lover’s Rock Productions in the Crazy Horse Marina Field during the big summer kickoff. The event will be held at 400 Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta from 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Admission is $15.
MONDAY, MAY 28TH
MONDAY NIGHT JAM IN FERRUM
The Appalachian Music Program at Ferrum College fills the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum each Monday evening with the sounds of heritage music. Bring your instrument.Held at 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum from 7 - 9 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 29TH
CORNHOLE AT HOT SHOTS
Come out to play cornhole at Hot Shots! The cost to play is $5 with blind draw for teams. Join in for some fun, food and great drinks at 13360 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta.
