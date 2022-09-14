Dalton Wayne Holbrook, 25, of Greenwood, Indiana, was sentenced to 55 years in prison for the 2020 death of John Menna, 72, of Moneta.
Holbrook was sentenced to 99 years with 44 years suspended and 5 years of probation after release, according to records from the Bedford Circuit Court. The sentencing was made Aug. 16 after Holbrook pleaded guilty to the amended charge of aggravated murder and felony robbery.
The incident is listed as occurring June 3, 2020.
The Bedford Emergency 911 Dispatch Center had received a call from a citizen that a male was located in his residence with what appeared to be serious injuries.
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies had responded to the 6000 block of White House Road in Moneta and located the victim, who was deceased.
The incident spurred an investigation, in which the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in locating the victim’s car, which was a 2014 White Hyundai Sonata with a VA tag of WNG- 9916.
The public was cautioned not to approach the vehicle as the subject was considered armed and dangerous.
The following day, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a suspect in connection to the homicide case, and one more day later, Holbrook was arrested with help from other jurisdictions including Georgia, Tennessee, FBI and the U.S. Marshalls.
Holbrook was originally charged with grand larceny – auto theft and second-degree murder. Then on Nov. 5, 2020, the murder charge was upgraded to capital murder during robbery or attempted robbery, and a new charge of robbery of a residence was added. The capital murder charge was then later amended to aggravated murder.
Holbrook was first held in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before being transferred to the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center.
