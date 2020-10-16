On Oct. 6, CORA Physical Therapy and CORAkids received recognition and appreciation from Children’s Assistive Technology Service (CATS), a Virginia non-profit that has a Moneta facility and provides adaptive equipment to children with disabilities at no cost.
CORA Physical Therapy has been a $5,000 annual sponsor for the past two years and has supported CATS’ mission in Southwest Virginia. CORAkids is the pediatric arm of CORA Physical Therapy, providing physical, occupational and speech therapy to children at five locations: Rocky Mount, Vinton, Roanoke, Blacksburg and Daleville.
Last week the CORAkids team was granted a guided tour of the new CATS facility located at 12801 Moneta Road, Moneta. New procedures have been put in place to ensure that any donated equipment is completely sanitized and stored properly, adhering to COVID-19 policies and CDC recommended guidelines. Due to CORA’s continued support for CATS in their mission to serve the needs of children, the team from CORA received the honor of being the first company recognized on the Wall of Honor at the new facility.
CORAkids became involved with CATS because of CATS founder Cathie Cummins. Cummins was an employee of Professional Therapies of Roanoke (PTR) before it became CORA Physical Therapy. While working at PTR, Cummins, a physical therapist, noticed the need for a no-cost solution to provide adaptive equipment for children with disabilities. She started CATS and was supported by her co-workers, which included Meghan Owens, Nancy Butts and Ron Greer of CORA.
The pediatrics team at CORA continues to regularly collaborate with CATS to help meet the needs of children when health insurance or equipment costs limit their ability to receive the care they need. The partnership between CORAkids and CATS remains dedicated to fundraising initiatives that help make opportunities possible for kids who need to be learning and doing in order to shine bright.
“One of the great things about CATS is that they have similar core values and principles — CORA strives to serve everyone and increase accessibility to therapy services where CATS strives to make necessary therapy equipment accessible to all,” stated Owens, director of Pediatric Services for CORA. “We both focus on functional outcomes and giving the children the ability to perform everyday tasks.”
Later this month, CATS plans to launch its fourth Annual Hallowheels FUNdraiser. Families across the Commonwealth whose kids depend on wheeled mobility will be competing in a Halloween costume contest. The public may participate virtually at www.atdevicesforkids.org from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1. Cummins also will be a guest on CORAkids weekly story time on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. Viewers can tune in at www.facebook.com/groups/CORAkidsStoryTime.
Children’s Assistive Technology Service (www.atdevicesforkids.org) provides for the re-use of pediatric rehabilitation equipment and assistive technology devices in Virginia. CATS serves as a no-cost resource for children with disabilities who need adaptive equipment and whose families have limited resources.
The mission of CATS is to provide opportunities for children with disabilities through equipment reuse. Families help families by passing on gently used pediatric adaptive devices and mobility equipment to meet immediate needs at no cost.
CORA Health Services Inc./CORA Physical Therapy (www.coraphysicaltherapy.com) is an outpatient rehabilitation company that uses proven clinical practices and cost-effective treatment protocols to return patients to their jobs and lifestyles as soon as possible. Their clinics offer a complete range of treatment, including outpatient physical therapy and general rehabilitation, worker’s compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors.
Read more in the next week's issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.