The annual Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument (FBTWNM) Board Meeting was held recently.
Outgoing board members Ginny Gottlieb, Ruby Edwards and Scott Sayre were thanked for their service.
New members welcomed were at-large Robert Holland, Case Pieterman, Marie Preston and Morris White.
Appreciation also was given to the founders of the organization who set the path in 2008 for where to grow: Lillie and Wilbert Head, Penny Blue, Kathleen and John Tully, Sandy and Don Kelso, George and Linda McLaughlin, Sue Joyce, Jean and Lonnie Hines, and Rebecca Harriet.
At the meeting, members learned about free access to the Booker T. Washington papers housed at the University of Virginia Press’ Rotunda until the end of the month and free access at the park and Franklin County libraries in the future.
Board meetings are held at 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, and everyone is invited. Email friendsofbowa@gmail.com to see if meeting is held virtually or face-to-face.
