Americana singer/songwriter Josh Ritter will make a stop at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Hailing from Moscow, Idaho, Ritter was named one of the 100 greatest living songwriters by Paste Magazine, alongside Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, and Neil Young. Joan Baez and Bob Weir have covered his songs.
He regularly sells out legendary venues such as the Fillmore, the Beacon Theatre and London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
An Evening with Josh Ritter will start at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets to the show are available at harvester-music.com.
