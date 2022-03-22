A man who faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to a New Year’s Day shooting at Lago Pizza in Moneta appeared in Bedford County General District Court on Wednesday and will forego a preliminary hearing, according to reports.
Three felony charges against Shamanique Peter Mickle, 44, of Roanoke, were certified to the grand jury.
According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office in January, Mickle was allegedly robbed by Clinton Ray Minter, 28, of Moneta at approximately midnight Jan. 1. About two and a half hours later, Mickle allegedly returned to Lago Pizza, in which a confrontation ensued between him and James Sipos, 49, of Huddleston, leading to the death of Sipos.
Mickle was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit murder and knowingly and intentionally possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.
Minter was charged with robbery of money by using physical force resulting in serious injury and will appear in Bedford County General District Court on May 16 for a preliminary hearing.
