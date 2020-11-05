The Moneta Athletic Club (MAC), located at 1039 Mayberry Crossing Dr., hosted a Spin class Thursday, Oct. 29, with a Halloween theme called witches ride.
The room was decorated with Halloween decorations such as garlands, spider webs, mini lights, witches’ décor, candles and more.
“It was kind of my idea,” said Spin Instructor Raven Smith, who has been at the MAC for two years.
The Halloween Spin classes had two sessions, with both lasting 45 minutes each, just like a normal session. For those unfamiliar with a Spin class, it has a combination of speed cycling and light pedaling to increase your heart rate, build leg muscles, and provide more health benefits.
“The whole body gets a workout,” said director Joyce Walker.
Throughout the evening, Smith, who has been teaching for almost a year, was leading her clients in an intense workout that saw lots of fast peddling and few breaks. The ones who took part in the class, regular or new, kept up with their face covered in sweat.
“It went great,” she said.
Smith said before the pandemic hit, she would usually see about 10 in her classes, which is what the Halloween-themed class brought in. The majority who participated in this holiday-themed class wore their Halloween costumes to add more personality. Walker said they have always had aspirations to do a theme-oriented class.
“We’ve always wanted to do ’50s night, ’60s night, ’80s night, and we’ve never just gone through with it, but I think we will now,” she said.
The MAC has been open since 2018, just under three years, and has never hosted a holiday theme-related session, according to Walker.
She said after the success they saw from the Witches Ride, they plan to do more, and the next one will be during Christmas with a sleigh ride theme.
The MAC offers more classes besides Spin such as SilverSneakers, Total Body Work-Out, Zumba, Yoga, True Grit, Total Body Barre and POUND (which Smith also teaches). In addition, MAC has a selection of weights and machines for weight lifting and cardio.
She said anybody who is interested in trying one of the classes they offer may try the first session for free.
“If anybody wants to try it, we’d love to have anybody come out and see what they think,” Walker said.
