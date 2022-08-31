Seven years to the day of a fatal shooting at the Bridgewater Plaza in 2015, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) held a remembrance at their first football game of the season on their brand new field next to EastLake Community Church.
WDBJ television reporter Alison Parker, 24, and cameraman Adam Ward, 27 were murdered during a live television broadcast at Bridgewater Plaza.
They were doing an interview with Vicki Gardner, who was the executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce at the time and was injured during the incident.
Gardner was shot in the back and endured multiple surgeries. She has since left the chamber and started SML Center, Inc.
