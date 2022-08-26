Painted rocks by Rick Johnston are in the MOarts Gallery Display Case

Painted rocks by Rick Johnston will be on display in the MOarts Gallery Display Case at the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library until Aug. 31.
Visitors can enjoy miniature works of art painted on river rocks by Rick Johnston. Each rock is unique. Some are whimsical, and some are more serious. Each one is carefully painted by the artist, who makes them for the Bedford VA Rocks Facebook page.
Once a rock is finished, it is hidden somewhere, often in Bedford County, but sometimes in other counties, states, or even countries. The finder of the rock is then asked to post where they found the rock and a picture of it to the Bedford VA Rocks Facebook page. The rock can then be hidden again in a place of the finder’s choosing.
Some rocks travel great distances. A recent post to the Facebook page showed a Bedford rock found in Waverly, Iowa. Yet another post mentioned finding one on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. So you never know where or when you’ll find a rock masterpiece.
These unhidden rocks may be viewed during regular library hours. The Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library is a branch of the Bedford Public Library System and is located at 13641 Moneta Rd., Moneta. Call 540-425-7004 for hours and directions.
