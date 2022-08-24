Bower Center for the Arts recently announced that John Hardy, from A Christmas Carol: A One Man Play, is returning to the Bower Center on Sept. 17.
Hardy will perform his original one-man play RATTLESNAKE, in which he plays 16 characters in this story that spans 30 years and reaches from Texas to Paris, France.
A man of West Texas longs for fatherhood, his only ambition. His attempts to realize this ambition is stifled in his romantic life and rejected by the local adoption agency. He retreats to a small patch of prairie left to him by his long gone mother and father. Here, he meets the rattlesnake ...
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.