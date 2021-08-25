The Franklin County School Board held an emergency meeting tonight after the recent COVID-19 outbreak around Franklin County Public Schools that have seen over 600 students being quarantined.
On Aug. 9, the board passed a universal mask policy for Pre-K through 12th grade, staff and visitors with exemptions to those who don’t wear one due to religious or medical reasons. Parents who didn’t want to send their children to school with a mask could file for those exemptions and not have to show documentation.
Due to this loophole that allows any child to come to school without a mask, a total of 1,225 students are exempt from wearing one, which is 20 percent of the student population. Eighty-three staff members also are exempt. The school board was notified that data from all but one school was collected before the meeting. This is a significant increase from last year’s total, as the 2020-21 school year saw 15 students and one staff exempt.
Jason Guilliams told the board that the county is at a 19.2 percent positivity rate and they have been in the high transmission rate until mid-July with 20 cases averaging per day.
He then addressed COVID-19 cases from last school year and said that the high school had around 82 positive cases for students and 24 for staff the whole school year. Benjamin Franklin Middle School and the Gereau Center had 39 positive cases combined for both students and 16 combined for staff. Elementary schools combined saw 57 students who tested positive, and staff had 67.
If the first two weeks are any indication, those numbers for last year are going to get crushed.
In the first two weeks of the school year, the high school has 43 students and four staff members who tested positive. Middle school/Gereau Center had 27 students and six staff members who tested positive. He said the numbers went up just recently.
“At Franklin County High School, we processed over 15 since last Friday. Today at the middle school alone, we processed eight positive cases,” Guilliams said.
As of now, more than 600 students in Franklin County Public Schools — around 10 percent of the student population — are quarantining as a result of being exposed or testing positive. They are in quarantine for 10 days once they are notified. The 10 days can be reduced to eight if there is a negative test on or after the fifth day of exposure. If the student is vaccinated, they do not have to quarantine.
It’s important to note of the differences from the school years. This year, all students are currently back to five days a week of in-person learning. Last year, students experienced a hybrid schedule and only went back to five days of in-person learning the last nine weeks of school.
Member-at-large Penny Blue said comparing those numbers from this year to last year is “part of the whole point,” because the board put in certain mitigation strategies last year that they are not currently doing this year.
Chairperson Julie Nix expressed concern that with the rising number of cases and exposures, they may be in danger of going all-virtual. Superintendent Dr. Bernice Cobbs said that she is committed to not letting that happen.
“I’m going to be honest with you, I’m going to do everything in my power to avoid going virtual,” Cobbs said to Nix.
Cobbs said virtual learning is good for the low numbers who are in quarantine, but students “need in-person instruction.”
Some of the board members spoke of the mask policy that the board voted on last month, with some saying they need to change course because they can’t trust parents to be honest.
The recommendations from Cobbs and principals when masking and six feet social distancing is not possible include:
• Cohorting equitably
• Sanitizing between classes
• Stagger or minimize use of community spaces: i.e., cafeteria, auditoriums, etc.
• Limit assemblies and other school gatherings during high transmission periods
• Safe zones, tri-fold or face shields
• Limit non-essential adult interaction: i.e., faculty meetings, large trainings, etc.
• Prioritize education over extra-curricular: i.e., pausing athletics, clubs, etc.
The board voted on implementing the mitigation strategies that were recommended by Cobbs.
The board voted in favor of the motion by a 7-1 vote. Blue was against the motion.
