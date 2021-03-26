The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office canine unit, with the assistance of the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force (CVDGTF), has concluded a 12-month narcotics investigation, which involved a Bedford man.
“Operation Crystal Clear” resulted in 31 individuals being indicted on 62 felony charges. The charges stem from indictments recently handed up by a Campbell County grand jury.
Among those individuals indicted was Brandon Stevens, 35, of Bedford.
More than 7,532 grams of methamphetamine, 227 grams of heroin, and 688 grams of cocaine, with a total estimated street value of $773,654 were seized during this extensive investigation. In addition, 26 illegal firearms were recovered within Campbell County.
The indictments against these individuals include:
• Distribution of methamphetamine
• Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
• Distribution of heroin
• Distribution of cocaine
• Possession of Schedule I/II
• Possession of Schedule I/II while in possession of a firearm
• Felon in possession of a firearm
• Distribution of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm
Those apprehended Friday, March 12, are being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Rustburg and the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Amherst.
The CVDGTF is made up of narcotics investigators with the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority assisted with March 12’s arrest roundup.
Those with information regarding the location of the remaining individuals, or these crimes may contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org.
Tips may also be entered online at http://p3tips.com or by using the P3 app on any mobile device.
Operation Crystal Clear arrestees:
NOTE: The names that are bold are those who were arrested. All others have yet to be apprehended as of Tuesday, March 23.
Chance Shadow Lobo, 20, Lynchburg
Jerimiah Brooks, 41, Forest
Joseph Johnson, 37, Gladys
Kashone Richburg, 21, Lynchburg
Brandon Stevens, 35, Bedford
David Dowd, 48, Evington
Karen H Irvine, 37, Appomattox
William Goode, 44, Lynchburg
David Land, 28, Java
Justin Smith, 32, Rustburg
Randy Seamster , 46, Gladys
Katherine Davidson, 28, Madison Heights
Jordan Donald, 21, Evington
John Brown, 36, Rustburg
Brandon Walker, 25, Evington
Ricky Hucks, 39, Gladys
Erick Smith, 51, Madison Heights
Dominique Saunders, 31, Rustburg
Gregory Jarrell, 57, Gladys
Adolphus Mickles, 34, Rustburg
Ola Williams, 19, Amherst
Matthew Ogden, 27, Rustburg
Kevin Hawkins, 27, Rustburg
Matthew Spencer, 31, Rustburg
Jennifer Jenkins, 35, Gladys
Wesley Booker, 50, Madison Heights
Margaret Lindow, 41, Madison Heights
Matthew Dejarnette, 34, Gladys
Debra McCormick, 44, Concord
William Dickerson, 38, Concord
Rodney Waller, 23, Rustburg
