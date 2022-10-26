It was announced during the Oct. 18 Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting that a special-use permit applicant has withdrawn their permit and interest.
During the Sept. 20 Board of Supervisors meeting, a special-use permit was fast tracked by applicants Jessica and Michael James, who own property located near the intersection of Scruggs Road and Lovely Valley Road Scruggs Road in the Gills Creek District. The purpose of this special-use permit request is to allow for a self-storage facility. During that meeting, many citizens were against this venture for various reasons.
The application was tabled for further discussion at the Oct. 18 meeting; however, latest developments unbeknownst to county Planning Director Lisa Cooper, the Jameses withdrew their application Oct. 5.
The James family refused to speak to the county as to why they withdrew the application.
