Hot Shots Bar & Grill at SML gives new meaning to ‘life hacks’ with axe-throwing

Purists believe in only using the tool made specifically for the job it was created. No shortcuts. Using a monkey wrench as a hammer? No way. A garden hoe to hold open a barn door? Not a chance. One tool, one purpose. No exceptions.
Respecting tradition is admirable. But the same can be said for adaptability. It’s essential these days. After all, do more with less is the mantra we have been required to learn to live by. But how?
Two words: life hacks. Creative ingenuity mixed with technology to makes life simpler. It can translate into more fun too.
Life hacks is the perfect play on words to talk about something relatively new to SML and is becoming known as the friendliest sport in America. Axe-throwing. That’s right. The tool designed to be held tightly and hack hardwoods has let loose and taken off in another direction – literally. Axe-throwing is kind of like playing darts, but – you guessed it – with axes. Life hack.
The sport is relatively new in the Smith Mountain Lake community – brought in by Hot Shots Bar & Grill in Moneta. Owners Billy and Debbie Martin added the amped-up game of darts using axes to its entertainment slate last year to complement its field of family activities available. Cornhole, 40-par miniature golf, Texas Hold‘Em, karaoke and live music make Hot Shots a fun destination with something going on every day and night of the week it’s open. The venue’s schedule is: Sunday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Tuesday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; and Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. It’s closed Mondays.
Axe-throwing might be new on the Hot Shots’ block, but you wouldn’t know it. Its burst on the Smith Mountain Lake scene has scored a hole-in-one with the community’s committed sharp-throwers who are becoming regulars down at the range.
“We did our research on axe-throwing to learn what people wanted and expected,” said Debbie Martin. “We built our lanes on the fundamental idea of axe-throwing in its purest form, then added our own twist to broaden the game’s appeal and excitement value.”
Life hacks. The Martins leaned on a few technology hacks discovered themselves – like using a projector that projects a variety of games onto the target for customers to play. There’s the traditional target, along with Tic-Tac-Toe, Connect 4 and a zombie attack game. Hot Shots can also download other games at a customer’s request, but the main line-up seems to satisfy everyone’s different interests.
Martin noted that all new participants must complete a short training session before playing. She and employee Hope Lee serve as Hot Shots’ axe-throwing coaches.
“Axe-throwing is all about distance and knowing how to properly release the axe,” said Martin. “Before participating, a player must learn all the safety rules, how to properly hold and toss the axe and operate the digital projection system, including keeping score. The digital scoring system is like what’s in a lot bowling alleys today, so it’s familiar to folks.
"Martin said that while axe-throwing is considered an adult game, children under the age of 18 may participate in they can pass an assessment. “We’ve had children as young as age 6 participate,” noted Martin. “We also have Chinese throwing stars for kids to use for playing.”
All participants must sign a waiver form to play. Children under age 18 who pass the assessment test must have their parent or guardian sign a waiver on their behalf. Everyone must wear closed toe shoes.
Axe-throwing is available for play at Hot Shots on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon until one hour before closing. The cost to play is $25 per person for one hour and $15 per person for ½ hour. Reservations are not required, but groups of eight or more may call ahead an hour or two before arriving to reserve lanes.
Martin said they cater to corporate functions and team-building events, offering the axe-throwing lanes to businesses during the week outside of the normal axe-throwing times of availability.
The schedule of availability for Hot Shots’ different games and events include: miniature golf every day; cornhole on Tuesdays; Karaoke on Wednesdays until May 5th when live music acts will begin performing throughout the summer season; Texas Hold’Em on Thursday, with games beginning at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; live music on Friday; and axe-throwing Friday – Sunday.
A full menu is also available that includes burgers, hot dogs, quesadillas, fries and salads. Other crowd-pleasing favorites include the Westlake, a hot ham and cheddar sandwich with a thin sliced Granny Smith apple topped with homemade honey mustard on a flaky, toasted croissant and the Kickin’ Crispy Chicken Sandwich drizzled with mango habanero sauce and ranch, topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. Specials are also available throughout the week, including beef meatloaf served with mashed potatoes, green beans a smothered in gravy. Saving room for dessert is a must, especially when homemade pound cake topped with strawberries and whip cream is available.
Hot Shots offers a full bar serving beer, wine and liquor. The family entertainment center is located at 13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy in Moneta. For more information, call 540.719.1547 or visit www.smlhotshots.com.
