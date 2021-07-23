The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Franklin County on Tuesday that killed a man from Glade Hill.
The crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Truevine Road, less than a mile north of Snow Creek Road, the state police stated today.
A 2008 Nissan Quest was traveling along Truevine Road when it ran off the right side and struck an embankment. The vehicle then crossed back over the roadway, ran off the left side and overturned.
The driver, Marcus N. Pritchett, 33, of Glade Hill, died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.