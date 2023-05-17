Bedford County hires Kent Robey to serve as emergency management director

Bedford County administrator Robert Hiss has announced the selection of Kent Robey to serve as Bedford County’s new Emergency Management Director. Robey will begin his position with Bedford County on June 1st.
Robey has 35 years of responsible law enforcement and emergency management experience at the local, state, and federal levels. Eighteen of those years were in law enforcement in both Bedford and Campbell counties, as well as for the US Army Military Police. The second half of his career was spent with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, as well as in a supervisory role with the US Air Marshal Service in both the Reston (Va) and Charlotte field offices.
Robey was raised in Bedford County and graduated from Liberty High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in criminal justice/public administration, both from Liberty University. He is presently pursuing a doctorate in strategic planning.
“I am honored and humbled to be named the Director of Emergency Management for Bedford County,” said Robey. “[I] am grateful that the county has identified the great need for this position, particularly considering all that is occurring in our country right now. This is an important step to ensure that both the County of Bedford and the Town of Bedford are adequately prepared for any natural or man-made disaster. I look forward to working with all Fire and Rescue agencies, local, state, and Federal law enforcement, businesses, and residents to achieve a higher level of emergency preparedness to protect our citizens.”
“Kent brings wisdom and a wide variety of experiences, along with a high level of effective communication to this position,” said Hiss. “I’ve been impressed with the accomplishments throughout his career and his motivation to make connections to accomplish goals. I look forward to him joining our leadership team and facilitating important initiatives to make Bedford County a safer and more resilient community.”
