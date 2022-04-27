Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will welcome Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox to its stage this summer.
The group of multi-talented musicians will play in Rocky Mount on Sunday, July 24, at 8 p.m. as part of its The Grand Reopening Tour. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
The performance will feature Bradlee’s generation-spanning arrangements brought to life by the time-twisting musical collective known for putting “pop music in a time machine.”
Over the past decade, Postmodern Jukebox has grown from a viral phenomenon into a worldwide juggernaut, amassing more than 5 million subscribers on its YouTube channel and growing from Bradlee’s tiny apartment in Astoria, Queens, to a Los Angeles studio.
Most recently, PMJ reimagined the beloved theme from “Friends” via the evolution of music styles throughout the 20th century — beginning in the Hot Jazz 1920s and climaxing in the ’90s with a guest appearance by original “I’ll Be There For You” performers, The Rembrandts.
The band’s time warps have touched on virtually every major trend in popular music, from doo-wop to Motown to hair metal, and the ensemble has sold out shows in more than 60 countries around the world.
Tickets are sold at harvester-music.com.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.