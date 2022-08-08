A Hardy woman died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, July 26, in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred at 8 a.m. July 26 on Truman Hill Road, just north of Route 116 in Franklin County.
A 2016 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on Truman Hill Road when the Jeep crossed the centerline and struck a 1994 Dodge 3500 truck pulling a trailer.
The driver of the Jeep was identified as Dana Walker Whitlow, 49, of Hardy. Whitlow was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.
The Dodge was driven by Zachary L. Harlow, 27, of Hardy. Harlow was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to assist with the crash.
No charges are pending.
The crash remains under investigation.
