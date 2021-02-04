Two people are sought after thousands of dollars were spent from cards stolen from a vehicle broken into in Rocky Mount on Saturday, Jan. 30, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office received a call Saturday that a 2017 Subaru Forester had been broken into at Waid Recreation Park in Rocky Mount at approximately 12:30 p.m.
The subjects smashed the driver’s side window and stole the victim’s purse. The subjects then went to Kroger in Rocky Mount and spent several thousand dollars on the victim’s credit and debit cards. The two suspects can be seen on Kroger surveillance images.
If you have any information regarding this incident or the identity of the two suspects, contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.
