Bethlehem United Methodist Church (BUMC) hosted its annual Christmas Eve service but with some minor tweaks due to COVID-19.
Normally, the church would have two services with the first staring at 7 p.m. and the next one starting at 10 p.m. BUMC Associate Minister Susan Hughes said that they had to adjust the service to adhere to specific guidelines by the Virginia Annual Conference, which is the governing body for Methodist churches.
With that in mind, the decision was made to hold the service outside, with those in attendance staying in their cars. There were around 30 vehicles in attendance.
Only one service was held, which was at 7 p.m.
The service featured a reading of Christ’s birth in scripture through a passage in Isaiah and Luke. There were around six to seven scripture passages and Christmas carols sung in between. Communion was then held at the end. Hughes also mentioned that instead of candle lighting, they decided to do flashlights from their cell phones while they sang Holy Night at the end of the service. The Rev. David Lord and Hughes led the traditional Christmas Eve candlelight service.
Even though this was nowhere near a traditional Christmas Eve service by past standards, Hughes said she felt it was fantastic and had a blast.
“We’ve gotten so many positive comments of how wonderful it was and how they enjoyed being together,” Hughes said. “Even though we were gathered in a very non-traditional way, people felt like they were together, which was really what we wanted — to be together and to be able to sing in a way that was safe.”
