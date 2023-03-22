Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced additional key administration and board appointments.
“I am grateful to announce the following administration and board appointments,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I am confident that with their help we will be able to strengthen the spirit of Virginia and accomplish great things for our Commonwealth.”
ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS
Travis Voyles, Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources
Travis Voyles has served as Acting Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources. Before joining the Administration, Secretary Voyles served as Oversight Counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works under Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia. In this role, he served as the lead coordinator of the Committee’s efforts for environmental, energy, economic development, and infrastructure issues, including primary oversight over a wide range of federal agencies programs and funding (DOT, EPA, Army Corps, DOE, FWS, NRC, EDA). He also provided cross-cutting technical and legal input on legislative efforts, including the recent Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and budget reconciliation efforts.
BOARD APPOINTMENTS: ADMINISTRATION
STATE BOARD OF ELECTIONS
The Honorable Rosalyn Dance, Vice-Chair, of Petersburg, former Member of the Senate of Virginia, former Member of the Virginia House of Delegates, and former Mayor of Petersburg
