The Bedford County School Board will see some change with two write-in candidates winning election, but there was one winning candidate who ran unopposed in the contested race: Marcus Hill, who represents District Four in Bedford County, the eastern portion of the county in the Forest area.
Hill shared his platform and his stance on key issues facing the board in an interview with the Smith Mountain Eagle.
“My platform is to continue representing my constituents in District Four and voting based on their feedback. I do not believe I’m there to only vote the way I feel is best for them. I seek and/or welcome their feedback and then vote. I think all +/- 8,900 children in Bedford County Public Schools can be successful. They all have the same opportunities!” Hill explained.
