Firefighters spent five hours in the heat putting out a house fire that occurred just before 10 a.m. this morning on Damshore Drive in Franklin County by Smith Mountain Lake.
According to Assistant Fire Chief William Hoyt with Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the emergency call came in at 9:54 a.m., and their department was the first to arrive on the scene.
The whole roof and house were fully involved when they arrived, and Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue took command.
Crews from multiple fire departments in Franklin and Bedford counties also arrived on the scene to battle the fire.
"Everybody did great work," Hoyt said of the multiple units who worked together. "It was a team effort."
Hoyt said that two adults in the home sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.
Although no firefighters were injured, the heat took its toll.
"It was really hot, and a lot of guys were overheating," he said, adding that they worked through it.
Bottles of water were passed out to firefighters during the incident to keep them hydrated.
Firefighters didn't clear the scene until about 3 p.m., having to wait on special equipment to move debris that could have contained fire underneath.
According to the Responding Fire news page, the following departments responded to the incident: Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue (Company 10), SML Fireboats (Company 11), Franklin County Department of Public Safety (FCPS) - Westlake (Company 15), Burnt Chimney Volunteer Fire Department (Company 9), Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department (Company 4) (added), Red Valley Volunteer Rescue Squad (Squad 9) and Medic 1-4 with FCPS.
Other units added were Rocky Mount Fire Department (Department 1), Boones Mill Volunteer Fire/EMS (Company 7), Cool Branch Volunteer Fire Company (Company 13), Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8) and PS-29 with FCPS.
The origin and cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.