For the past several years, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office pre-sold Christmas trees in order to help families in Franklin County during this holiday time.
This year is different.
“We knew last year we could not continue selling trees due to issues in the Christmas tree industry that had nothing to do with COVID, but this pandemic did force us to cancel other fundraising events we had scheduled in 2020,” said Deputy H.L. Nolen, outreach coordinator. “Without being able to independently raise funds, the focus then was to partner with the churches in the community to assist in the newly named outreach Operation Christmas Joy.”
Deputy Nolen said that they didn’t choose the families but were given names by the Franklin County Public Schools and have contacted them. They are now in the process of calling local churches to see how much they can assist families located in each elementary school district.
“Everyone has been affected by the COVID issue, so we are trying to be sensitive to this when we approach the church community,” Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton said. “There is a possibility we might not need to call all the churches in the area, but if we have a situation where a church can take on a small portion of the overall ministry, we will reach out to them. The Office of the Sheriff thanks all those who purchased trees in the past and given the right circumstances, hope to continue this method of fundraising in the future.”
