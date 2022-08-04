The Bedford Community Health Center, a division of Johnson Health Center, wants the public to know about a Back to School Care Fair on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Johnson Health Center will celebrate National Health Center Week in August with its eighth annual Back to School Care Fair, pledged to address the ever-increasing financial burden of school supplies. This is the eighth year this event been hosted by Johnson Health Center, and it has grown steadily over the last seven years. To date, the organization has given out more than 3,600 book bags.
This year’s event will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at Lynchburg Women’s and Pediatric Health Services, located at 2402 Atherholt Road, Lynchburg. The event will be back in-person this year to provide backpacks with school supplies to every child in attendance. Community vendors and family activities also will be present. The child must be present to receive supplies while they last.
National Health Center Week is an annual celebration with the goal of raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past 50 years. Community health centers were created to increase access to health care in medically underserved areas.
Johnson Health Center is a non-profit, independent, Federally Qualified Health Center serving Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Bedford and Campbell. Its mission is to provide affordable and comprehensive healthcare with quality services and strong community partnerships.
This event will be held outdoors, rain or shine. For additional information, call Sherry Pollard at 434-929-1400, ext. 1324.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.