James Madison University announced that the following local students made the President’s List and Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.
President’s List: Emily Nunn of Moneta, who is majoring in health sciences; Sydney Wright of Rocky Mount, who is majoring in communication studies; and Lexis Mason of Vinton, who is majoring in psychology.
Dean’s List: Abby Argabright of Wirtz, who is majoring in communication sciences and disorders; Luke Barbour of Hardy, who is majoring in studio art; Cody Bishop of Glade Hill, who is majoring in computer information systems; Jessica Carpenter of Moneta, who is majoring in psychology; Nono Choden of Huddleston, who is majoring in integrated science and technology; Waverleigh Jenkins of Huddleston, who is majoring in health sciences; Zachary Kanode of Hardy, who is majoring in media arts and design; Torri Bower of Bedford, who is majoring in nursing; Mary Doss of Bedford, who is majoring in communication sciences and disorders; Ryan Folks of Bedford, who is majoring in math; Reagan Hunley of Rocky Mount, who is majoring in psychology; Erin Jennings of Rocky Mount, who is majoring in health sciences; Mary Nguyen of Rocky Mount, who is majoring in health sciences; Meghan Payne of Rocky Mount, who is majoring in studio art; Hanna Robertson of Rocky Mount, who is majoring in communication sciences and disorders; Victoria Scruggs of Rocky Mount, who is majoring in health sciences; Haley Lawson of Vinton, who is majoring in nursing; Chad Robertson of Vinton, who is majoring in management; Sarah Shinault of Vinton, who is majoring in nursing; Kaylee Shrewsbury of Vinton, who is majoring in health sciences; and Leah Shrewsbury of Vinton, who is majoring in health sciences.
Established in 1908, James Madison University is a community of 22,000 students and 4,000 faculty and staff, nestled in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley. JMU offers 124 degree programs at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels, keeps classes small with a 16:1 student-to-faculty ratio and has the highest six-year graduation rate among its peer institutions at 84 percent. JMU is gaining a national reputation and ranks as the most recommended university in the nation by students.
As the No. 2 Best Public Regional University in the South, students enjoy world-class faculty, access to NCAA Division 1 athletics and state-of-the art amenities. Once students graduate, they join an esteemed network of around 140,000 Dukes across the globe, giving of their time, talent and treasure to the university.
