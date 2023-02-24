Franklin County Public Library provided the following updates:
• The Smith Mountain Lake Woodturners has donated nearly $700 in proceeds from their annual holiday sale to the Friends of the Franklin County Public Library. All proceeds will go to educational and enrichment programs for children and adults.
• In honor of Black History Month, the Warren Street Historical Society will present the exhibit “Our Story” at the Franklin County Public Library in Rocky Mount. On display through February, “Our Story” will highlight more than 150 years of Black heritage and history in Franklin County. The exhibit will be in the library’s community room on the second floor. Admission is free.
• The Franklin County Public Library invites ages 10 and older to enter a Tiny Art Show at its Rocky Mount location. Tiny art is miniature works of original art created on a blank 4”x4” canvas provided by the library. Artwork can be 2D or 3D, it must be appropriate for public display (G-rated), and only the canvas provided by the library may be entered. The canvas is free. Participants must sign up in person at the Rocky Mount branch. Finished pieces are due by Feb. 28 and will be displayed at the library through April.
• The Franklin County Public Library’s StoryWalk at Summit View is now featuring a wintertime story, “Snowmen at Work” by Caralyn Buehner. The StoryWalk is an outdoor trail open every day, rain or shine. Stories change seasonally. The StoryWalk is located at Pleasant Breeze Drive, off Route 220 South in Rocky Mount.
If you want more content like this, support local journalism by purchasing the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.