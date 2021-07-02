Junior Ranger programs will be offered again this July at Booker T. Washington National Monument in Hardy.
These programs are designed to engage children ages 6-12 in age-appropriate activities that allow them to discover the significance of Booker T. Washington and the natural environment in which he lived as a child and his legacy as an adult. The programs will be in-person this year and limited to 25 children for each program, so preregistration is required.
The following programs will be offered:
• Obstacles Lead to Success, Wednesday, July 14, and Saturday, July 17, 10 a.m.–11:30 a.m.
Experience some of the things that were familiar to Booker T. Washington as an enslaved child between the years of 1856-1865. Through Washington’s own words and hands-on activities, children will learn about his early life experiences such as carrying water to the kitchen, taking corn to the mill, and caring for the farm animals. When Booker T. Washington became principal of Tuskegee Institute, he said, “Success is to be measured not by the position he has reached, as by the obstacles he has overcome while trying to succeed.”
