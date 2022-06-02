Gills Creek supervisor Lorie Smith said that in 2021, the county supervisors were able to get their feet underneath them and move forward while still dealing with the pandemic. She said a big project that they were focused on in 2021 was broadband.
“It was a year of reaction versus being able to be proactive,” said Smith.
Smith said they continued to make progress with their cell towers throughout the year and meeting their deadlines by working with the state government.
“That was definitely a shining part of 2021 to be able to get something that large done during those difficult times,” Smith said.
