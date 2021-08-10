Two Grammy winners have been added to Harvester Performance Center’s schedule, the venue announced July 20.
Grammy-winning jazz keyboardist, arranger and producer Bob James will bring his signature style to the Harvester in Rocky Mount on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m. James’ music has also had a profound effect on the history of hip hop, having been sampled by the likes of De La Soul and André 3000.
Grammy winner Eric Johnson, whose creations have encompassed genres including rock, blues, jazz, fusion, soul, folk, new-age, classical and even country, will perform at the Harvester on Tuesday, April 19, at 8 p.m. The 2022 Treasure Tour will feature some of the previously unreleased gems, some new songs and some older favorites.
Tickets for both shows are sold at harvester-music.com. Doors will open an hour before the shows.
Read more about this in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.