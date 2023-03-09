North Carolina did their best to hang around and save their NCAA Tournament hopes, but they fell short to UVA in the 2023 ACC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night, 68-59.
The loss will likely send the Tar Heels to the NIT, while UVA will move on to face the NC State/Clemson winner tomorrow night in the ACC semifinals at 9:30 p.m.
UNC jumped out to a 5-2 lead at the first timeout at 14:39 behind a 3-pointer by Leaky Black and a layup by Armando Bacot, who played this game on a gimpy ankle sprained against Boston College Thursday night.
Both teams struggled from the field early, with UVA going long into their possessions while missing open shots. UNC went up 9-5 after Black made two free throws after being fouled by Ruan Dunn at 11:38.
Reece Beekman kept the Cavaliers close, scoring 6 points on 3-3 shooting at the 8 minute mark. UVA took their first lead of the night, 14-13, at the 7:28 mark on a 3-pointer by Isaac McKneely.
The Cavaliers pulled ahead on a 9-0 run, taking advantage of four UNC turnovers. A Francisco Caffaro basket put UVA up 20-13 with four minutes left in the first half.
UNC got hot from behind the arc in the closing minute of the first half as UVA went cold from the field. Black and RJ Davis nailed consecutive 3-pointers to pull the Heels to 25-24.
UVA led at the half, 25-24. Beekman led the UVA scoring with 11. UNC was led by Davis with 12 points at the break.
The Cavaliers were 40 percent from the field in the opening half on 10-25 shooting.
UVA opened up the second half working the ball inside for two baskets by Franklin as they built a 33-27 lead. RJ Davis hit two 3-pointers to keep UNC within striking distance at 35-30 at 16:18 to go.
The Cavaliers methodical approach and excellent ball movement proved tough for Carolina, who seemed to struggle with Bacot not at 100 percent down on the block. UVA began to pound the ball inside and led 44-37 with 11:25 to go following a thunderous dunk by Kadin Shedrick.
The Tar Heels fought back and cut the UVA advantage to 51-46 following a transition layup by Pete Nance with 7 minutes to go. The Heels edged closer as UVA sent Davis to the line and he made one of two free throws to get UNC within four points.
Franklin hit a big 3-pointer at 7:01 to put the Cavs up 54-47. UVA tightened up on defense, forcing two UNC turnovers and they maintained a two possession lead in the final 5 minutes to salt away the Heels, 68-59.
Jayden Gardner led UVA in scoring with 17 points. Beekman had 15 points and Franklin totaled 14 for UVA.
Carolina was led by Davis with 24 points with Caleb Love scoring 9.
The Cavaliers were 49 percent from the field on 24-49 shooting.
