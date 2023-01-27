SML Lions Club Peace Poster winners named

The Smith Mountain Lake (SML) Lions Club recently announced the SML-area 2022 winners of the Lions International Peace Poster contest.
The Lions International Peace Poster contest is a tradition dating back more than 30 years and is open to students who are 11–13 years old. The contest provides students with a means to artistically express their own visions of what peace looks like.
First place was awarded to Bailey Brabbin, second place went to Kaylynn Pagans and third place was given to Hayden Blankenship. These students, along with all the participants, represent Benjamin Franklin Middle School.
The top three finalists were honored at the Dec. 8 SML Lions Club meeting at Copper Cove Golf Club.
