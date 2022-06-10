The 1st Annual Open Art Show presented by Bald Knob Artists (BKA) will be Sept. 16-18 at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, 35 N. Main St. in Rocky Mount.
Entries are accepted for six categories: Oil, Acrylic, Water Media, Multi Media, 3D (e.g., pottery, glass, wood and textiles) and Other (e.g., pen and ink, pastel and photography).
Eligibility: This non-juried show is accepting entries from adults and high school youths. All work must be original. Limit: four entries for adults and two entries for youth.
Ribbon awards will be given for adult and youth level: first place, second place and third place in each category. If a category has less than five entries, a second and/or third place may not be awarded.
There also will be one best in show ribbon, and the People’s Choice Award will be announced at the end of the show.
The reception/awards ceremony will be Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. Gallery viewing will be Friday, Sept. 16, from noon to 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Sept. 16, from noon to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18, from noon to 3 p.m.
