Griffith, Latta applaud House passage of HALT Fentanyl Act

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) and Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH) applauded House passage of their Halt All Lethal Trafficking of (HALT) Fentanyl Act, legislation to address the permanent scheduling of fentanyl analogues.
“As drug overdose deaths reach historic levels in our country, the HALT Fentanyl Act offers a way to make progress amid the tragedy of addiction,” said Griffith. “I urge my colleagues in the Senate to swiftly pass this legislation so that we may send it to the president’s desk to be signed into law.”
“With today’s bipartisan vote in the House to advance the HALT Fentanyl Act, we are one step closer to curbing the devastating fentanyl poisoning crisis and saving American lives,” Latta said. “For too long, our nation has battled an opioid epidemic fueled in recent years by illicit fentanyl and its analogs, which claimed the lives of more than 5,000 Ohioans and 70,000 Americans in 2021. Illicit fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for people in the United States aged 18 to 49. That’s why I have been championing the HALT Fentanyl Act, alongside my friend and colleague, Rep. Morgan Griffith, to permanently label these lethal substances as Schedule I narcotics. This permanent labeling change is significant and needed because it will help get fentanyl-related substances off our streets and out of our communities. I now urge the Senate to take up this bill and send it to the president’s desk to be signed into law. Our constituents need this solution; lives are on the line if we do not act. It’s time to get this bill across the finish line.”
Illicit fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for people in the United States aged 18 to 49. Currently, fentanyl and fentanyl analogues temporarily fall under Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) due to a temporary scheduling order that runs through Dec. 31, 2024.
