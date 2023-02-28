Bluegrass singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Sierra Hull will take the stage at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Sunday, May 21, at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.
Hull has already hit more milestones than many musicians accomplish in a lifetime. After making her Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 10, the Tennessee-bred virtuoso mandolinist played Carnegie Hall at age 12 and landed a deal with Rounder Records just a year later.
Since then, she’s released four full-length albums for Rounder, garnering several International Bluegrass Music Association awards and a pair of Grammy nominations.
Hull’s most recent release, “25 Trips,” reveals her warmth as a storyteller and sheds light on the beauty, chaos and sometimes sorrow of growing up and getting older.
Tickets start at $32 and are sold at at harvester-music.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.