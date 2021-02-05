On Friday, Jan. 22, Latinas Network partnered with The Gauntlet Business Program & Competition to sponsor a member of Latinas Network, Ivana Savany, with a full tuition of $249 to the 7th Annual Gauntlet Business Program & Competition, according to The Advancement Foundation in Vinton.
“I couldn’t be more thankful for the partnering of Latinas Network and The Gauntlet to have chosen me as the recipient of the tuition to participate in this program; this is what Latinas Network is for,” said Ivana Savany, recipient of the 2021 Gauntlet tuition from Latinas Network & The Gauntlet Program. “We believe in each other as women and business owners alike, and it’s that support that helps us to realize and achieve our goals.”
Latinas Network kicked off its first event in November 2020 and is a branch of Nuestro Comercio Latino, an online platform to highlight Latino/Hispanic-owned businesses. Latinas Network’s mission is to grow business and professional opportunities for women in the Roanoke Valley and New River Valley (NRV).
“I was standing to the side watching the room and the joy and relief we felt to know we are one, to know the next destination, the successes and our failures we face will be together in sisterhood,” said JoJo Friday, president of Sisters of Change and Founding Partner of Latinas Network. “We had the support to encourage those who are and always were. Thank you to The Gauntlet Program for being the cheerleader of our dreams and inspiring us to lead our future.”
