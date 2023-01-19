Head-on collision occurs on Hardy Road

A head-on collision occurred in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12, on Hardy Road in Franklin County, shutting down a single lane of the road.
The incident occurred on the 7600 block of Hardy Road, near Edwardsville Road.
The Hardy Volunteer Fire Company, along with several other units, were dispatched to the scene.
The Responding Fire online news page reported that Franklin County Public Safety (FCPS) – Westlake (Company 15), Burnt Chimney Volunteer Fire Department (Company 9), Hardy Volunteer Fire Company (Company 12), Med. 15 FCPS and Med. 1-7 FCPS responded.
Units on scene also included Brush 12, Utility 12, Attack 9 and the Virginia State Police, according to Hardy Volunteer Fire Company.
Med. 15 FCPS advised that the collision involved two vehicles with moderate damage and no entrapment. The command advised that units on scene could handle the situation.
The Hardy Volunteer Fire Company cleared the scene and returned to service once the vehicles were removed and all hazards were mitigated.
