Invasive vegetation can arrive at Smith Mountain Lake by “hitchhiking” on boats, trailers and fishing gear. These aggressive plants, most notably hydrilla, can also get a foothold when individuals dump aquarium and water garden plants in the lake.
Once established, hydrilla and other non-native underwater can overtake native vegetation and choke off the lake for boating, fishing and other recreational uses.
Native submerged aquatic vegetation, or SAV, oxygenates the water, which helps fish, as well as provides food for waterfowl and turtles. Smith Mountain Lake contains many varieties of native SAV, including duckweed, longleaf pondweed, nitella, sago pondweed, slender pondweed, southern naiad, lily pads and waterwillow.
Hydrilla, on the other hand, can harm fish because it depletes oxygen levels of the water.
This invasive plant has been found in Smith Mountain Lake, along with curly leaf pondweed and Brazilian elodea — threatening the existence of the native species.
That is why the Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) is asking residents and visitors to be diligent in cleaning boats, trailers and gear, as well as not dumping aquarium plants in the lake.
